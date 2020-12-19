A series of interviews with the freshman class of 117th Congress from Politics with Amy Walter.
Dec 19, 2020
Bentz, like his predecessor will be the sole Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation.
Dec 13, 2020
Representative-elect Malliotakis will be the only Republican member of Congress serving New York City.
Dec 5, 2020
Torres makes history as the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress.
Nov 20, 2020
Strickland is the first Black person elected to Congress from the Pacific Northwest and will be among the first three Korean-American women elected to Congress this cycle.
Nov 20, 2020
Representative-elect Hinson flipped her seat from blue to red in one of Iowa's purple congressional districts.
Nov 13, 2020
Bourdeaux flipped Georgia's 7th Congressional District from red to blue.
Nov 13, 2020
Jones, along with fellow Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres, are the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress.