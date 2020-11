Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland poses for a photo, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash.

( TED S. WARREN / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (FILE) )