U.S. Rep.-elect Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., speaks to supporters who gathered for a Protect the Results rally, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in front of the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, N.Y.

( AP Photo/Kathy Willens )