Undercover and Over-Exposed The FBI's Role in Breaking Up the Plot to Kidnap Michigan's Governor The Ethics of Reporting on Data Leaked From Ransomware Attacks The Ethics of Using Legally-Obtained Personal Data in Reporting The Blaming of Gay Priests in the Catholic Church On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco acknowledged leaked data from the company — files now apparently being used in a cyber-extortion attempt involving a $50 million ransom Produced by WNYC Studios