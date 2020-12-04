A list of our sites
A Dose Of Reality

December 4, 2020

How to Earn Trust in a Coronavirus Vaccine
A Pastor's Plight to Address Vaccine Skepticism in Black Communities
Anti-Vax Ideas Have Metastasized in 2020
The Dominion Voting Circus
By Sanofi Pasteur's Fluzone Intradermal. this is the first flu vaccine that works by injecting just into the skin. The new needle is about as long as a single drop of fluid. Aug. 30, 2011.
