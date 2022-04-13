Hard: Softening Expectations
"Sex is a much more copacetic and enjoyable experience when it is about the experience rather than results."
Viagra has been a part of American sex lives for almost 25 years. In “Hard,” from Death, Sex & Money, we explore the history of erectile dysfunction medications (ED) and ED’s transformation from a psychological issue to a medicalized disorder through conversations with scientists, doctors, and psychologists. Plus, we examine Viagra’s impact on relationships, wallets, and cultural expectations about sex through intimate conversations with people (and their partners) who've used Viagra.