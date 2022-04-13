A list of our sites
Death, Sex & Money
Death, Sex & Money
Viagra has been a part of American sex lives for almost 25 years. In “Hard,” from Death, Sex & Money, we explore the history of erectile dysfunction medications (ED) and ED’s transformation from a psychological issue to a medicalized disorder through conversations with scientists, doctors, and psychologists. Plus, we examine Viagra’s impact on relationships, wallets, and cultural expectations about sex through intimate conversations with people (and their partners) who've used Viagra.

  • Hard: Softening Expectations

    Apr 13, 2022
    "Sex is a much more copacetic and enjoyable experience when it is about the experience rather than results."

  • Hard: Little Pill, Big Pharma

    Apr 6, 2022
    How Welsh coal miners and a pants-dropping presentation led to a little blue pill that made billions.

  • Hard: Erectile Disappointment

    Mar 30, 2022
    In the first episode of a three part series, we hear stories about when bodies don't do what we want or expect during sex—and how that impacts our relationships.