A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us
Projects

Season 4

A show about the unfinished business of our history and its grip on our future.

  • Revisiting Caught: 'They Look at Me Like a Menace'

    Aug 6, 2020
    Just one diagnosis can make or break a seemingly endless cycle of incarceration, but for 16-year-old Z, it’s complicated. And frustrating. Our presentation of Caught continues.

  • Revisiting Caught: 'I Just Want You to Come Home'

    Jul 30, 2020
    What happens once we decide a child is a criminal? We return to Caught as the nation continues to grapple with long-standing systemic racism in our policing and justice systems.

  • The Laws of Soil and Blood

    Jul 17, 2020
    Afro-Italians like Bellamy Ogak are not born citizens by law. Their story is a reminder why U.S. birthright citizenship is a radical idea: It ended slavery.

  • Zoned for Resistance

    Jul 10, 2020
    Chicago’s Little Village has been hit hard by COVID-19, but after a botched demolition left it coated in dust, one lifelong activist and her community are standing together while apart.

  • Juneteenth, an Unfinished Business

    Jun 26, 2020
    As the nation grapples with a reckoning, we pause to celebrate Juneteenth. Our holiday special, for Black liberation and the ongoing birth of the United States.

  • Rage, Grief, Joy

    Jun 18, 2020
    Something has been pushed to the surface that can no longer be repressed. And it’s transforming everything— from what we tolerate politically to how we mourn those we’ve lost.

  • 'Community' Is a Verb. And It’s Hard

    Jun 12, 2020
    People all over the country are stepping up to make change. But as they do, they face challenges that go beyond Covid-19 and police violence. Two stories, from Chicago and New York City.

  • Keeping Released Prisoners Safe and Sane

    Jun 4, 2020
    What if we release prisoners with no one to help them? We follow a psychiatrist and social worker as they try to find and support mentally ill inmates being released during a pandemic.

Pagination

1 2 3 Next