The United States of Anxiety

  • Kirsten Gillibrand's Path to Power

    Nov 15, 2018
    As we head towards 2020, what can Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's rise within the Democratic Party tell us about the relationship between gender and power in American politics?

  • ¡Sí Se Puede!

    Nov 9, 2018
    Before “Yes we can!”, there was “¡Sí se puede!”

  • The Right Kind of Woman

    Oct 31, 2018
    Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Mikie Sherrill of suburban New Jersey are both Democrats fighting their way into Republican territory, but in very different ways.

  • The Women of Texas's Secret Resistance

    Oct 25, 2018
    A group of women in rural Texas share a secret: they’re progressive, and they’re organizing. Membership is by-invitation-only, and they’ve sworn not to discuss the group with outsiders.

  • Ida B. Wells

    Oct 18, 2018
    Journalist and activist Ida B. Wells is in some ways a forgotten figure, but she was unwavering in her mission: calling America out on racial injustice.

  • Women in the Senate

    Oct 11, 2018
    In all of U.S. history, only 52 senators have been women. Listen as they share their stories and offer tips for future leaders.

  • The Original Nasty Woman

    Oct 10, 2018
    Jeannette Rankin had a belief: That having women in elected office is essential to the health of our democracy. But how important is it?

  • The 'Indoor Man' and His Playmates

    Oct 2, 2018
    Playboy wasn’t just about the pictures. Hugh Hefner’s magazine helped create the notion that women were there for the taking.

