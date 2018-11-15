The United States of Anxiety: Gender and Power
Nov 15, 2018
As we head towards 2020, what can Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's rise within the Democratic Party tell us about the relationship between gender and power in American politics?
Nov 9, 2018
Before “Yes we can!”, there was “¡Sí se puede!”
Nov 5, 2018
Shrill, strident, bossy. These are the misogynistic slurs women often face when they run for elected office. So what should power sound like?
Oct 31, 2018
Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Mikie Sherrill of suburban New Jersey are both Democrats fighting their way into Republican territory, but in very different ways.
Oct 25, 2018
A group of women in rural Texas share a secret: they’re progressive, and they’re organizing. Membership is by-invitation-only, and they’ve sworn not to discuss the group with outsiders.
Oct 18, 2018
Journalist and activist Ida B. Wells is in some ways a forgotten figure, but she was unwavering in her mission: calling America out on racial injustice.
Oct 11, 2018
In all of U.S. history, only 52 senators have been women. Listen as they share their stories and offer tips for future leaders.
Oct 10, 2018
Jeannette Rankin had a belief: That having women in elected office is essential to the health of our democracy. But how important is it?
Oct 2, 2018
Playboy wasn’t just about the pictures. Hugh Hefner’s magazine helped create the notion that women were there for the taking.