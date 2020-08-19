A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Trump, Inc.
Support Us

Trump, Inc.
Support Us

The Diplomat, The Machers, And The Oligarch

Download
A courtroom sketch depicts Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, center, with their lawyers at a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va.
( Dana Verkouteren / AP Images )
Produced by Katherine Sullivan and Alice Wilder
WNYC Studios
Produced by ProPublica and WNYC Studios