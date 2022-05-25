A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Looking at the Youth Mental Health Crisis

Download

May 25, 2022

The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
( Dario Lopez-Mills/AP )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios