Looking at the Youth Mental Health Crisis

The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. ( Dario Lopez-Mills/AP ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios