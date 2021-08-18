Your Questions Answered About the Delta Variant, School Reopenings and Child Hospitalizations Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Students and parents walk to class at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools ( Brynn Anderson / AP Photo ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by WGBH