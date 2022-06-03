A Culture of Abuse and Cover-Ups in the Southern Baptist Convention Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Christa Brown, a retired attorney and survivor of sexual abuse, speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in 2019. ( AP Photo/Julie Bennett / Associated Press ) Produced by Mary Steffenhagen Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios