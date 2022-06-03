A list of our sites
The Takeaway
The Takeaway
A Culture of Abuse and Cover-Ups in the Southern Baptist Convention

June 3, 2022

Christa Brown, a retired attorney and survivor of sexual abuse, speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in 2019.
( AP Photo/Julie Bennett / Associated Press )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios