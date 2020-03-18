How Much Will Workers Benefit from a Congressional Stimulus Package? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Jose Olivares and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Duarte Geraldino Produced by PRX and WNYC