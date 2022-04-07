WNYC Airs New Class of Radio Rookie Stories Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Radio Rookies Class of 2022 (from left to right) Betsy-Jane Paul-Odionhin, Ranier Harris, Folashade Olatunde, Deborah Ugo-Omenukwa, & Kayla Ollivierre ( Courtesy of WNYC Radio Rookies ) Produced by Shanta Covington, Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios