WNYC Airs New Class of Radio Rookie Stories

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Radio Rookies Class of 2022 (from left to right) Betsy-Jane Paul-Odionhin, Ranier Harris, Folashade Olatunde, Deborah Ugo-Omenukwa, & Kayla Ollivierre

( Courtesy of WNYC Radio Rookies )