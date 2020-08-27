From WNBA to MLB, Athletes Speak Out Against Police Brutality

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Minnesota Lynx players lock arms during a moment of silence in honor of Breonna Taylor before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

( AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack )