A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Wisconsin Voters Are Headed to the Polls

Download

April 3, 2023

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis.
( Morry Gash, File / AP Images )
Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia and David Escobar
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios