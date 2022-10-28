Wisconsin: A Swing State or One Dominated by the GOP? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, left, shake hands during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. ( Morry Gash / AP Photo ) Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios