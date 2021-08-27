A list of our sites
A Win for Felony Offender Enfranchisement in North Carolina

August 27, 2021

The co-founder of the Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative, is shown at the door to his office in Raleigh, N.C. Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents convicted of felonies but whose cur
( Gerry Broome / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
