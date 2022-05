Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A view of the Granot Loma estate in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A portion of the estate has been proposed as a potential vertical launch site for the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association.

( Superior Watershed Partnership's "Shoreline Viewer" / --- )