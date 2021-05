Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, burned trees surround the burned-out remains of a home destroyed by the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

( AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File )