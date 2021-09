Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for Californian internment camps.

( Uncredited / AP Photo )