A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Why the Biden Administration Is Getting Low Marks On Handling COVID

Download

January 19, 2022

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk off stage after speaking in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University
( (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) / Associated Press )
Produced by Joseph Gedeon
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios