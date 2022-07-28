What's Going on With The Feud in Pro Golf? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Henrik Stenson talks to reporters during a news conference before the start of the pro-am of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022. ( Seth Wenig / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Callie Teitelbaum Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios