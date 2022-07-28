What's Going on With The Feud in Pro Golf?

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Henrik Stenson talks to reporters during a news conference before the start of the pro-am of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022.

( Seth Wenig / AP Photo )