A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What's Driving the Rollback of Mask Mandates in Blue States

Download

February 16, 2022

NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced plans Monday, Feb. 7, to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools.
( Seth Wenig / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
PRX
Produced by PRX and WGBH