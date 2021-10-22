New Poll Shows Black Adults Are Increasingly Dissatisfied With The Direction Of The Country

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

June 15, 2020, file photo, a giant "Black Lives Matter" sign is painted on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

( John Minchillo / AP Photo )