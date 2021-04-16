What Withdrawing from Afghanistan Means for Veterans and Active Troops Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, US soldiers sit beneath an American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province ( AP Photo/David Goldman, File ) Produced by Patricia Yacob Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios