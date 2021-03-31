A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What a Unionization Effort in Alabama Could Mean for the Labor Movement

Download

March 31, 2021

Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
( AP Photo/Jay Reeves, file )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios