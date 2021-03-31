What a Unionization Effort in Alabama Could Mean for the Labor Movement Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. ( AP Photo/Jay Reeves, file ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios