Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after Will Smith slapped him onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

( Chris Pizzello / AP Photo )