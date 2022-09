Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this March 21, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King, foreground row, fifth from right, waves on the first of a five day, 50-mile march to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala.

( File / AP Photo )