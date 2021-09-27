A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Kneeling in Protest Means To a New Generation of Athletes

Download

September 27, 2021

Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
( Marcio Jose Sanchez, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios