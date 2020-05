Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla center wipes a tear from her eye while wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns after an emergency call, April 15, 2020, in the Bronx, N.Y.

( AP Photos )