A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What is Disability Pride Month?

Download

July 20, 2021

Andrea Dalzell, 2015 Ms. Wheelchair New York, participates in the inaugural NYC Disability Pride Parade on Sunday in New York.
( AP )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios