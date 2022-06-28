What Democrats Didn't Do for Abortion Rights Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thur. ( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik ) Produced by Mary Steffenhagen Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios