What the Bucks Being in the NBA Finals Means for the City of Milwaukee Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. ( AP ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios