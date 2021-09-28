What is the Black Maternal Health Momnibus? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Domestic Policy director Susan Rice, highlighting the disparities that Black women face in maternal health, April 13, 2021 ( Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios