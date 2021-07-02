What Bill Cosby's Release Means for Survivors

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this Monday, April 9, 2018 file photo, Sonia Ossorio, center, president of the National Organization for Women of New York, leads a protest after Bill Cosby arrived for his sexual assault trial.

( AP Photo/Corey Perrine )