A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Bernie Sander's New Hampshire Victory Means for the Democratic Primary

Download

February 12, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally in New Hampshire, Tue., Feb. 11, 2020
( AP Photos )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
PRI WNYC
Produced by PRI and WNYC