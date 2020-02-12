What Bernie Sander's New Hampshire Victory Means for the Democratic Primary

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives to speak to supporters at a primary night election rally in New Hampshire, Tue., Feb. 11, 2020

( AP Photos )