A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Accountability Looks Like Under International Law

Download

March 8, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of the flight crew of Russian airlines as he visits to Aeroflot Aviation School outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
( Mikhail Klimentyev / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios