What Accountability Looks Like Under International Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of the flight crew of Russian airlines as he visits to Aeroflot Aviation School outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

( Mikhail Klimentyev / AP Photo )