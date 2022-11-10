A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

"Way Down in the Hole"—Examining Solitary Confinement

Download

November 10, 2022

"Suffocating," created by James D. Fuson, an incarcerated artist, for the book "Way Down In the Hole: Race, Intimacy, and the Reproduction of Racial Ideologies in Solitary Confinement.”
( Jason D. Fuson/Rutgers University Press )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX
Produced by GBH and PRX