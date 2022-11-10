"Way Down in the Hole"—Examining Solitary Confinement

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

"Suffocating," created by James D. Fuson, an incarcerated artist, for the book "Way Down In the Hole: Race, Intimacy, and the Reproduction of Racial Ideologies in Solitary Confinement.”

( Jason D. Fuson/Rutgers University Press )