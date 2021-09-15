The Water Crisis facing Iraq and Syria

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

July 9, 2009, Ashur Mohammed, 60, checks his land in Latifiyah, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq where below-average rainfall and insufficient water caused drought in the region.

( Hadi Mizban / AP Photo )