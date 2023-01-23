A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Wajahat Ali on "Go Back to Where You Came From"

Download

January 23, 2023

Wajahat Ali attends the world premiere screening of National Geographic's "America Inside Out With Katie Couric" at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York.
( Andy Kropa/Invision/AP / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios