Voting Rights Take a Hit in Alabama

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol Jan. 19,22 ( Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Deborah Goldstein Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios