A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Voting Rights Take a Hit in Alabama

Download

February 11, 2022

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol Jan. 19,22
( Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios