A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Voting Rights: The Continued Fight Over Access to Elections

Download

January 3, 2022

Protester David Barrows carries a sign during a rally to press Congress to pass voting rights protections, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
( Patrick Semansky / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios