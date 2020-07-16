What Vogue's Latest Cover Tells Us About Diversity in Photography

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

People view photographs made by U.S. portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz during the media preview of her exhibit "Women: New Portraits" in Mexico City, Tuesday, July 5, 2016.

( AP Photo/Nick Wagner )