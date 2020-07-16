What Vogue's Latest Cover Tells Us About Diversity in Photography Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email People view photographs made by U.S. portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz during the media preview of her exhibit "Women: New Portraits" in Mexico City, Tuesday, July 5, 2016. ( AP Photo/Nick Wagner ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios