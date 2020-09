Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Workers harvest strawberries in Ventura County, California, where an estimated 88% of 20,000 farm and food-production workers are immigrants. An estimated 79% are Latino non-U.S. citizens.

( AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez )