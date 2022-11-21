A list of our sites
First Public Video Reveals Force-Feeding of Detainees in Federal Custody

November 21, 2022

Ajay Kumar, an Indian asylum seeker, was force fed in 2019 while on hunger strike in the El Paso Service Processing Center in Texas. A video of his force-feeding in 2019 was obtained by The Intercept
( Video: Travis Mannon, The Intercept )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Matt Katz
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios