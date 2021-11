Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

First year nursing student, Emma Champlin, poses for a photo near her class at Fresno State on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Fresno, Calif.

( Gary Kazanjian / AP Photo )