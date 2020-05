Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this May 18, 2015 file photo, irrigation pipes sit along a dry irrigation canal on a field farmed by Gino Celli, who relies on senior water rights to water his crops, near Stockton, Calif.

( AP Photo )