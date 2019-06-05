US Census in Crisis: As Supreme Court Weighs Citizenship Question, New Study Finds Key Groups May Be Overlooked Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this April 23, 2019 file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census ( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File ) Produced by Rob Gunther and Josh Christensen Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRI and WNYC