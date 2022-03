Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, waits for the start of an extraordinary NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022.

( Olivier Douliery / AP Photo )